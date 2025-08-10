Royals brought in three of five targets for 14 yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick was solid in his first taste of professional game action, and he logged a team-high target total while also tying for the lead in receptions. Royals will presumably have a steep climb to meaningful playing time as long as the Chiefs' top four receivers are available, but he could certainly see expanded opportunity whenever Rashee Rice serves what's expected to be a multi-game suspension.