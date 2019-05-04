Custis inked a deal with the Chiefs on Friday that included over $100K in guaranteed money, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The guaranteed money Custis got from Kansas City is believed to be the highest for any undrafted wide receiver over the past two drafts. He will join a crowded depth chart at the position, but there is not a lot of clarity in the pecking order right now. So, given the Chiefs financial investment in the rookie pass catcher, he could have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself.