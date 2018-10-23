Murray was elevated to the Chiefs' 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Murray was promoted to the 53-man roster after the Chiefs placed fellow offensive linemen Jordan Devey (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday. The Holy Cross product originally found himself on the Chiefs' practice squad this season after he was unable to make the 53-man roster out of the preseason. Murray will most likely serve a depth role on the offensive line for Kansas City.

