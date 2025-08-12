Chiefs' Janarius Robinson: Goes to IR with broken foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kansas City placed Robinson (foot) on its injured reserve list Monday.
Per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, it's a broken foot that has landed Robinson on the Chiefs injured reserve list during training camp. Due to the timing of the transaction, he's now in line to spend the entire 2025 season on IR as he recovers.
More News
-
Chiefs' Janarius Robinson: Signs with Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Janarius Robinson: Suspension lifted•
-
Raiders' Janarius Robinson: Suspended three games•
-
Raiders' Janarius Robinson: In line to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Impressive in OTAs•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Placed on injured reserve•