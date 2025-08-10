Wiley (undisclosed) brought in his only target for two yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Wiley had missed practice last Saturday with an undisclosed injury, but the 2024 fourth-round pick was able to participate in Saturday's contest and make a minimal impact. Wiley, who had only one catch over seven regular-season appearances during his rookie campaign, may have a difficult time beating out veteran Robert Tonyan for the third spot on the depth chart, but he's likely to get a prolonged look over the Chiefs' last two preseason contests.