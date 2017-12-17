Jenkins sustained an elbow injury in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers and didn't return.

A rotational defensive end, Jenkins has recorded just seven tackles and a sack in nine appearances this season. The Chiefs should know more regarding the extent of Jenkins' injury within a few days, but if he's forced to miss games with the elbow issue, it wouldn't register as a major blow to the Kansas City defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories