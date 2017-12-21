Chiefs' Jarvis Jenkins: No issues in practice Wednesday
Jenkins (elbow) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Jenkins exited last Sunday's matchup with the Chargers due to an elbow injury and never returned to the game. His full participation Wednesday suggests that situation is no longer a concern in advance of the Chiefs' Week 16 date with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...