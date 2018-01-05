Jenkins (knee) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Titans.

Despite logging a full practice on Thursday, Jenkins remains questionable for the contest. Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) is also doubtful for the contest, which could leave the Chiefs defensive line in short supply. Look for more updates on Jenkins status to come Saturday once inactives are announced.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories