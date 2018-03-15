Jenkins put pen to paper Wednesday on a two-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jenkins slotted in as a reserve defensive end for the Chiefs in 2017, playing mainly when the regulars needed a breather. He should serve Kansas City in a similar role during 2018 with Allen Bailey, Chris Jones (knee) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) all returning.