Chiefs' Jarvis Jenkins: Retained by Chiefs on two-year deal
Jenkins put pen to paper Wednesday on a two-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Jenkins slotted in as a reserve defensive end for the Chiefs in 2017, playing mainly when the regulars needed a breather. He should serve Kansas City in a similar role during 2018 with Allen Bailey, Chris Jones (knee) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) all returning.
