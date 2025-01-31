Taylor (knee) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Feb. 9.
Taylor has suited up for each of Kansas City's playoff games so far, so there were never significant concerns about his availability for the Super Bowl. It's possible he'll resume logging limited practices in the coming week, but Taylor can be considered fully on track to start at right tackle versus Philadelphia.
