Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Exits game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The Chiefs hold a commanding lead in the fourth quarter, so Taylor's removal could be a precautionary measure. Wanya Morris has come in at right tackle in Taylor's absence.
