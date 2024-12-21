Taylor (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Texans.
Taylor's injury adds to Kansas City's woes along the offensive line. Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia, both of whom had chances to start at left tackle but were benched earlier this season, are the top candidates to play right tackle if Taylor doesn't return.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Returns Monday•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Staying on right side•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Lands with Chiefs on four-year pact•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Exits game with hamstring injury•