Taylor (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Taylor was able to get a three-week rest for a lingering knee injury due to sitting out in Week 18 against the Broncos and courtesy of the Chiefs' first-round bye. He was able to play in Kansas City's two playoff games, and he'll likely be limited in practices leading up to Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 9 in order to reduce the risk of aggravating his injury.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Looking good for divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Resumes practicing•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Won't play against Denver•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Good to go Christmas Day•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Questionable to suit up Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Diagnosed with strained knee•