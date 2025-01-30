Taylor (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Taylor was able to get a three-week rest for a lingering knee injury due to sitting out in Week 18 against the Broncos and courtesy of the Chiefs' first-round bye. He was able to play in Kansas City's two playoff games, and he'll likely be limited in practices leading up to Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 9 in order to reduce the risk of aggravating his injury.