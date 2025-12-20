Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (elbow) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.
The 28-year-old had already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans due to a triceps injury, but he's now been placed on IR and won't return to the field this season. While Taylor is sidelined, expect Chukwuebuka Godrick to start at right tackle in Week 16.
