Taylor (triceps) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The 28-year-old sustained a triceps injury in the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, so it's no surprise he's sidelined Wednesday. Taylor's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Texans. If he's sidelined for the first time this season, Jaylon Moore would likely start at right tackle.