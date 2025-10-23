Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (knee/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Taylor was forced to leave during the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the Raiders due to a shoulder injury. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he'll be available for Monday's game against the Commanders, which means Wanya Morris will remain in a reserve role on the offensive line.
