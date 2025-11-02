Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (ankle) is questionable to return to Kansas City's matchup versus the Bills.
Taylor suffered the injury in the second half, leaving his status for the remainder of the game up in the air. Wanya Morris has taken over at right tackle in Taylor's absence.
