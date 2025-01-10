Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Taylor (knee) is back at practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Taylor missed practice with a knee injury leading up to a Week 18 absence, though most of Kansas City's starters sat out the regular-season finale. With the Chiefs having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the starting right tackle will benefit from an extra week of rest before the divisional round of the playoffs.
