Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Returns from PUP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (undisclosed) was active from the active/PUP list Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
The nature of Taylor's injury was never revealed, but it will no longer keep him sidelined in training camp. The 27-year-old is set to reprise his role as the Chiefs' starting right tackle for the third season in a row.
