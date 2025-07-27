default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Taylor (undisclosed) was active from the active/PUP list Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The nature of Taylor's injury was never revealed, but it will no longer keep him sidelined in training camp. The 27-year-old is set to reprise his role as the Chiefs' starting right tackle for the third season in a row.

More News