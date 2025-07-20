default-cbs-image
Taylor (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Taylor was managed to close both the regular season and postseason in 2024 due to a knee injury. However, he played through the issue in most weeks, so it's unclear if that issue is still carrying over into 2025.

