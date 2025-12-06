Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Unlikely to play vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (triceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Taylor sustained a triceps injury during the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. The injury prevented him from practicing all week, and if he's ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game, then Jaylon Moore would be the next man up at right tackle.
