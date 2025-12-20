Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Won't play against Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Taylor will miss a third consecutive game due to a triceps injury, and with Jaylon Moore (knee) also sidelined, the Chiefs may have to turn to Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad or C.J. Hanson to fill in at right tackle. Taylor's next opportunity to play is Christmas Day against the Broncos.
