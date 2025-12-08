site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Won't play Week 14
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (triceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With both Taylor and Trey Smith (ankle) inactive for Sunday night's game, Jaylon Moore and Wanya Morris will serve as the Chiefs' starters for the right side of the offensive line.
