The Chiefs signed Ott as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Ott played three years at California before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior season. The running back suffered a shoulder issue entering the 2025 season that led to him seeing meaningful snaps in only two games. The Chiefs are likely taking a flyer on Ott due to his 2023 season at California, where he rushed 245 times for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 26 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Ott's standout sophomore campaign suggests he has a shot to be a meaningful producer at the NFL level if he can avoid the injury bug.