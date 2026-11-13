Ott (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Ott popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He was also limited in Friday's session, and with Kenneth Walker (groin) also questionable, the Chiefs enter the weekend with Emmett Johnson as the only healthy running back on the 53-man roster. Nate Carter is the only running back on Kansas City's practice squad and would be a top candidate for elevation to the active roster depending on the statuses of both Ott and Walker.