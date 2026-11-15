Ott (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ott drew the questionable tag for Week 10 after popping up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The injury is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game, and his next chance to suit up is Week 11 against the Cardinals on Nov. 22. With both Ott and Kenneth Walker (groin) sidelined, the Chiefs' backfield will be led by rookie fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson while Nate Carter -- who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday -- operates in a rotational role.