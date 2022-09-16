Watson recorded four tackles (three solo) and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

After the Chiefs tied the game at 17, the Chargers offense moved the ball efficiently and methodically down the field to the three-yard line. Gerald Everett set Los Angeles up with a 26-yard catch-and-run, but he appeared to ask out after getting tackled near the goal line. However, Justin Herbert opted to go hurry-up and went right back to Everett, who wasn't ready for the pass. Watson jumped the route and took the interception back 99 yards to give Kansas City its first lead of the game. The rookie seventh-round pick has recorded six tackles, two pass defenses and an interception across 81 snaps during his first two NFL contests.