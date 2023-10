Watson (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Watson was added to the injury report Friday, but he'll still suit up for the divisional matchup. The second-year cornerback should handle his usual rotational role Sunday. Over his past four appearances, Watson has totaled eight tackles and two pass defenses while playing around 50 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps.