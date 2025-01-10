Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Watson (lower leg) is participating in practice and "moving around well," Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watson has his 21-day practice window opened January 3, and he appears to be making significant progress toward a return from IR in time to suit up for the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. As a result of Kansas City having earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Watson has the benefit of an additional week to focus on his health. He'll need to be activated from IR in order to be eligible for postseason action.