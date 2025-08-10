default-cbs-image
Watson (concussion) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals.

Watson won't return to action Saturday, and he'll need to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol before being eligible for further preseason action, making him uncertain to play Friday, Aug. 15 versus the Seahawks. Nazeeh Johnson and Nohl Williams figure to benefit from increased reps at cornerback as long as Watson is sidelined.

