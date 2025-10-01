Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Just one tackle in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson recorded one tackle (one solo) in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Watson played 98 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps against Baltimore, but Lamar Jackson (hamstring) and Cooper Rush rarely threw in Watson's direction. The Chiefs' top outside cornerback, Watson has 23 tackles (13 solo) and three pass breakups, including one interception, across four games to begin the season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Picks off Wilson in Week 3 win•
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Starts at outside corner•
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Past concussion•
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Contributes in limited action•
-
Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Making return in divisional round•