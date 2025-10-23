Watson (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Watson appears to have picked up a back injury during Kansas City's blowout 31-0 win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which he played a season-low 71 percent of defensive snaps. Of course, the Chiefs also benched multiple starters once victory over Las Vegas was well in hand, it's difficult to put too much weight on Watson's low snap count. If he's unable to resume practicing in full Friday and/or Saturday, Watson will likely be assigned an injury designation for Monday Night Football versus Washington.