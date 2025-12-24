The Chiefs moved Watson (groin) to injured reserve Wednesday.

Watson likely picked up the groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Titans, and the Chiefs seem to have thought it best to shut the cornerback down for the season. With the team's playoff hopes dashed, it is likely looking towards next season, not looking for its players to incur potentially severe injury in games where there is no championship hope. Watson will end the 2025 season with 64 tackles (42 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six passes defensed for two interceptions through 15 games.