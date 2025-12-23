Watson (groin) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report.

Watson likely picked up the injury during the Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Titans on Sunday, when he finished with seven tackles (three solo). The fourth-year cornerback has two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Thursday's AFC West tilt against Denver. Watson has accumulated 25 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) in six games since the Chiefs' Week 10 bye.