Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Picks off Wilson in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson recorded seven tackles and two pass defenses, including an interception, in Sunday's 22-9 victory versus the Giants.
Watson ranked third on Kansas City in tackles behind Nick Bolton (14) and George Karlaftis (10). Watson also registered a key interception, picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone as New York was driving toward the end of the first half. The pickoff was the second of Watson's career and his first since the 2022 season.
