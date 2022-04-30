The Chiefs selected Watson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

Watson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is an interesting Cover-3 type corner prospect, and one who looks like a good pick for the Chiefs this late. Like third-round pick and fellow rookie corner Joshua Williams, Watson is a big corner with standout athleticism and gives the Chiefs a trait match to Charvarius Ward, who left the Chiefs in free agency. Watson has long arms (32 and 1/4 inches) to jam receivers, and elite leaping athleticism (38-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump) to defend them above the rim.