Watson recorded six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers.

Watson started at outside corner, opposite Trent McDuffie, and was off the field for only one defensive snap. Watson looked to be in line for a breakout 2024 season before suffering a serious leg injury that sidelined him for most of the year. Now healthy, he appears to have retained a significant role in the secondary.