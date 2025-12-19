Moore (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Moore was unable to practice at all this week after suffering a knee injury in last Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers. The offensive tackle's absence makes an already bad Chiefs offensive line situation worse, with Jawaan Taylor (triceps), Josh Simmons (wrist) and Wanya Morris (knee) all already on injured reserve. The Chiefs are starting to run out of bodies to throw on the offensive line, as backup center Hunter Nourzad or backup guard Mike Caliendo will likely have to start at right tackle for Sunday's game.