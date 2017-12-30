Chesson will likely see plenty of offensive snaps during Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos, Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

Chesson has only played 18 snaps all season on offense, catching just one against Dallas in Week 9. It will likely be just a one-week spike for the rookie wideout, who should be catching footballs from a quarterback he's familiar with in practice in Patrick Mahomes. However, he and the Chiefs face a tough matchup against a Broncos defense that ranks fourth in the league (196.1 yards per game) against the pass.