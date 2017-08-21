Play

Chesson caught two passes for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.

It was the first two passes Chesson caught in a Chiefs' uniform since he was drafted in the fifth round by the team in May's draft. He was tied for the team lead in targets Saturday with four, but will likely be a depth option at wideout in Kansas City this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories