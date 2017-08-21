Chiefs' Jehu Chesson: Hauls in two receptions Saturday
Chesson caught two passes for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.
It was the first two passes Chesson caught in a Chiefs' uniform since he was drafted in the fifth round by the team in May's draft. He was tied for the team lead in targets Saturday with four, but will likely be a depth option at wideout in Kansas City this season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...