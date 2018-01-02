Chiefs' Jehu Chesson: Snares just one pass in Week 17
Chesson caught only one of his three targets for eight yards during Week 17 against the Broncos.
Chesson played all 67 offensive snaps for the Chiefs on Sunday, but it didn't result in many looks or much of anything on the whole. He finishes the regular season having amassed just two catches for 18 yards in total and seems destined for a depth role again in 2018. However, De'Anthony Thomas' (lower leg) and Albert Wilson's contracts expire at the end of the season, potentially leaving some openings at wideout should the Chiefs elect to let them walk.
