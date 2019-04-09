Attaochu signed a contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Attaochu spent the past season with the Jets, recording nine tackles (seven solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in 11 contests. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Chargers so the 26-year-old already has some familiarity with the AFC West.

