McKinnon (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

McKinnon also was limited last Thursday and Friday but ended up missing Sunday's loss to the Packers. Isiah Pacheco, who has taken on more passing-down work in McKinnon's absence, was held out of practice Wednesday due to a shoulder contusion. That probably isn't something that will impact Pacheco's availability for a matchup with the Bills this Sunday, but if it ends up being more serious than early reports indicate, McKinnon could return to the field with a larger-than-usual role. Granted, the more likely scenarios are McKinnon either returning to his usual role or missing a third straight game.