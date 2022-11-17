McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
McKinnon has now logged back-to-back limited sessions, so the running back will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chargers. If he's available for the contest, McKinnon would be in line to continue to work in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role in Kansas City's Week 11 backfield behind starter Isiah Pacheco.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Nabs another six passes•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Good to go Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Stays involved in passing game•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Four touches in Week 7•