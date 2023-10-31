McKinnon accrued two carries for negative two yards and caught 1 of 2 targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 24-9 defeat against the Broncos.
McKinnon has logged three or fewer carries in every game this season, though he continues to see some work as a receiver, having allied at least one catch in all but one game. It's unlikely his role will expand much as long as Isiah Pacheco remains healthy and available.
