McKinnon (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Sweeney indicated that it sounds like McKinnon should be available Sunday against the Bengals, but Friday's final injury report will clarify whether or not the running back heads into the weekend carrying a Week 13 injury designation.
