McKinnon (groin) is slated to return to practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

McKinnon was absent Wednesday, but his return to the field in some capacity Thursday puts him on the right track to potentially suit up Sunday against the Dolphins in Germany. On the season, McKinnon has rushed just 11 times for 21 scoreless yards (1.9 YPC) and caught 15 passes for 125 yards and two scores on 21 targets.