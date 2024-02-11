McKinnon (groin) is listed as active for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers on Sunday.

Since his last appearance Week 15, McKinnon was placed on injured reserve Dec. 24 and subsequently underwent surgeries to address a sports hernia and a fractured pelvis on Jan. 2. As the regular season came to a close, there was a belief that he wouldn't be able to return in the playoffs, but he bucked those thoughts when the Chiefs designated him for return on Feb. 3. Thereafter, he put together three consecutive limited practices this week, which was enough to be listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for the Super Bowl. Kansas City then activated McKinnon on Saturday, and he'll now suit up for Sunday's game. Isiah Pacheco is the clear lead runner for the Chiefs, but McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be available for any RB reps that linger.