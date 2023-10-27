McKinnon (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday.
McKinnon sandwiched a Thursday absence between a pair of full practices and will be available as Kansas City goes for a 17th consecutive head-to-head win against the Broncos. Denver has allowed the third-most receiving yards to running backs this season, so McKinnon's pass-catching skills could prove crucial in this matchup, even with Isiah Pacheco handling the majority of snaps out of Kansas City's backfield.
