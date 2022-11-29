McKinnon didn't carry the ball but hauled in 3 of 6 targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Rams.

McKinnon remains in a rotational backfield role with Isaiah Pacheco. Instead of it becoming a two-man backfield committee with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) sidelined, Ronald Jones has joined the mix and saw more rushing attempts (four) than McKinnon. McKinnon should remain the primary receiving threat out of the backfield, but it doesn't appear he will benefit much from CEH's absence.